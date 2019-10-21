Tennessee High Mighty Viking Band takes home multiple trophies at competition

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee High Mighty Viking Band brought home a lot of trophies after a successful trip to Daleville, Virginia for the Cavalier Classic Band Competition.

According to a release from Bristol Tennessee City Schools, MVB competed in class 4A and won second place in color guard, drum major, percussion, music, and general effect.

MVB also won third in marching and second overall in Class 4A.

MVB also won the award for Best Band of the Day.

“I am extremely proud of our students and all their hard work leading up to this competition,” said Tennessee High Band Director David Semones. “Our band received a superior rating. The scores from the judges were great. We were only .7 points from winning band of the day. Our band continues to improve each week. We are looking forward to competing next week at Sullivan Central High School.”

More information about the band can be found on their website.