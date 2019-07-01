Tennessee “Hands Free Law” goes into effect today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s new law banning the use of handheld devices goes into effect today.

With the new law in place, authorities and retailers encourage drivers to make use of wireless options in cars to play music and communicate while driving.

Authorities will be looking for any driver holding a cellphone while driving.

Violators could face up to $100 on their first and second citation, but it increases to $200 if a crash is involved.

