Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to attend Regional Economic Forum

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will attend an upcoming Regional Economic Forum in Johnson City.

That’s according to the agenda on the event’s website.

The Governor is scheduled to talk about the issues and opportunities facing rural Tennessee.

Other presenters will discuss the “Profiles and Trends of the Appalachian Highlands” and an “Overview of the challenges and opportunities facing the Appalachian Highlands.”

The forum is “a chance for all stakeholders – business, government, and citizens – vested in the economic development of our region to come together to discuss the future of the region.”

A Governor’s Office spokesperson would not confirm that the governor was attending, stating that Gov. Lee’s schedule for September 10 would be released on Friday, September 6.

The Regional Economic Forum begins is September 10 from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m. It will be held at the Millennium Center off West State of Franklin Road.