Tennessee Facing Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee figured out its bowl game destination Sunday afternoon with the Volunteers squaring off against Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2 in Jacksonville.

The Hoosiers come into the bowl game dropping two out of their last three, but are coming off a 44-41 double overtime victory over Purdue. Indiana sits sixth in the Big Ten in scoring offense with 32.6 points a contest, while the Hoosiers give up 24.5 points per game.

This is the first bowl game for Tennessee since the 2016 season, but the Volunteers are riding a three-bowl game winning streak.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.