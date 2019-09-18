SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health’s Division of General Environmental Health has released new information about the number of rabies cases in Northeast Tennessee. This comes as they prepare for a Rabies Vaccination Clinic on September 26.

According to TDH, there were 30 animal cases of rabies in the state in 2018. Of those, five of those cases were in Northeast Tennessee:

Sullivan County: Rabid Skunk

Johnson County: Rabid Raccoon

Greene County: 3 Rabid Skunks

Since January 1, 2019, there have been 16 positive cases of rabies in Tennessee. Six cases were in Northeast Tennessee:

Sullivan County: 3 Rabies Positive Bats

Greene County: 2 Rabies Positive Skunks

Washington County: 1 Rabies Positive Dog

According to Jerry Taylor, an Environmental Health Specialist with TDH, it is essential to vaccinate all indoor and outdoor pets against rabies.

Tennessee state law requires all dogs and cats three-months or older receive and maintain current rabies vaccinations.

On September 26, Rabies Vaccination Clinics will be held across Sullivan County. The cost is $10 per vaccination. All clinics start at 6 p.m. and continue until everyone in line has been helped.

Bristol:

Animal Medical Clinic (2012 West State Street)

Ferguson Veterinary Hospital (636 Anderson Street)

Jones Animal Hospital (603 Volunteer Parkway)

Volunteer Animal Clinic (2515 Volunteer Parkway)

Kingsport:

Andes-Straley Vet Hospital (3407 Memorial Boulevard)

Colonial Heights Animal Hospital (209 Colonial Heights Road)

Indian Ridge Animal Hospital (1100 Indian Trail Drive)

Roark Animal Clinic (1205 North Wilcox Drive)

Sullivan Middle School – Offered by Kingsport Veterinary Hospital (4145 South Wilcox Drive)

Blountville:

Central High School – Offered by Family Pet Veterinary Hospital (131 Shipley Ferry Road)

Bluff City:

Paws of Hope (231 Highway 19E)

Piney Flats: