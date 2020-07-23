Tennessee Department of Health creates Covid-19 web page for Spanish Speakers.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Tennessee Department of Health has launched additional Covid-19 materials and resources for Spanish-speaking Tennesseans in a new webpage.

The state has ptovided spanish language info sheets, messages, posts and tweets regarding Covid-19 in recent months, but this is the first time the state has dedicated an entire coronavirus-related webpage.



Now, the new webpage includes all of that information as well as the Tennessee pledge and how to protect yourself, your family and your community.