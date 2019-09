The Vols start the season 0-2 for the first time since 1988 with their 29-26 double-overtime loss to the Cougars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time since 1988, the Tennessee football team starts the season 0-2 after falling 29-26 in overtime against BYU Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols were ahead 13-3 at the half and held a three point lead with 1:01 left in the game, but the Cougars sent it to overtime with a field goal and scored a touchdown on both overtime possessions.