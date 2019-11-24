Tennessee Bowl Eligible for the First Time Since ’16

Jarrett Guarantano threw for 415 yards, two touchdowns in the 24-20 victory over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WJHL) Tennessee battled all four quarter against Missouri to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 with a 24-20 victory over the Tigers Saturday night at Faurot Field.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano led the charge for the Volunteers, tossing for 415 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 40 passes. Tennessee featured three wide receivers that chalked up over 100 yards with junior Josh Palmer (124), redshirt senior Jauan Jennings (115) and senior Marquez Callaway (110) all tearing up the Tigers defense.

Tennessee racked up 526 total yards, while Missouri only mustered up 280.

The last time the Volunteers competed in a bowl game was the 2016 Music City Bowl, winning 38-24 against Nebraska. Tennessee wraps up the regular season with a home game against Vanderbilt.