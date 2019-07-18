Tennessee among 5 states joining forces to keep bad driving behavior at bay

TENNESSEE (WJHL/ABC Tri-Cities) – From Florida to Tennessee, law enforcement officials serving the Southeastern U.S. will be ramping up enforcement of life-saving traffic safety laws.

This is the third consecutive year, the Volunteer State is among five states joining forces to keep bad driving behavior at bay.

It is called “Operation Southern Shield.”

From July 15 to July 21, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and law enforcement will be stepping up enforcement will be on the lookout for distracted driving, impaired driving, hazardous moving violations and drivers failing to wear their seat belts.

You can find officials on different roadways throughout the district and 13 counties.

The primary goal is to cut down on injury crashes…

“It’s not about a citation. Whether it’s a warning, a verbal warning, maybe just a trooper sitting with their radar on the side of the interstate, it will slow folks down. The more manpower you have allocated to those roadways in Tennessee, the more you are there to be at the right place, at the right time to prevent a tragedy from occuring,” Sgt. Nathan Hall said.

According to THP, research shows that high-visibility enforcement works. With greater public awareness of the dangers and consequences of breaking traffic laws, are saved.

This time of year is considered a ‘heavy summer vacation travel period’.

THP is partnering with local law enforcement and officials from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.