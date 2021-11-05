Tennessee AG files petition challenging OSHA vaccine mandate

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s Attorney General has joined a coalition of six other attorney’s general filing a petition challenging Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) authority to mandate the Biden Administration’s new emergency temporary standard.

The coalition is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals to review the new mandates set that require vaccinations for all employees working at companies with 100 or more employees. The Biden administration issued the emergency temporary standard through OSHA.

The coalition argues that the mandate denies sovereign states from enforcing their own policies.

In a release, the AG’s office noted that OSHA refused to issue a nationwide emergency temporary standard for COVID-19 because “COVID-19 is a community-wide hazard that is not unique to the workplace.”

The coalition includes Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, as well as attorneys general from Kentucky, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Idaho, Kansas, and Ohio.