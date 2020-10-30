Tennesseans to join 18 other states in legalized sports betting starting Nov. 1

TENNESSEE (WJHL) Legalized sports gambling kicks off this weekend in Tennessee.

Wagers can be made in the Volunteer State beginning this Sunday.

Anyone who is physically within the state lines of Tennessee can download their preferred sportsbook app to begin placing bets on their favorite teams.

As many as four sports operators, including Fanduel, DraftKings, and BetMGM will make their official debut Sunday, Nov. 1 at 12:01 a.m. Central Time.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the fourth operator is currently in the field for system testing, which is scheduled to be completed Saturday, October 31.

“Twenty percent of all the gaming revenue that the sportsbook industry makes in Tennessee, will actually go to the state of Tennessee. It’ll help fund initiatives across education, infrastructure, mental health,” FanDuel Group chief marketing officer, Mike Raffensperger said.

The Volunteer state will be the 19th state to offer this form of legal, regulated sports betting.

“Tennessee is actually the first state in the entire country that has brought sports betting to life in the way it did, which is directly legislative and regulating online sports betting,” Raffensperger said. “Every other sport has relied on a gaming industry, casinos and license holders and help sort of bring it life.”

DraftKings head of race and sportsbook, Johnny Avello said, “The way it will work is that you’ll be able to just download the app, fund it, make your wagers, and when you need to withdraw after you’ve won all the money, you’ll be able to withdraw all the money into your accounts.”

Authorized licenses can begin taking wagers from customers at least 21 years old.

Avello said, “We do a lot of free things too, you don’t even have to have a lot of disposable income because DraftKing has free pools that everyone can play, where we put up the money. I think it’s overall change everybody’s perception of what 2020 is giving us.”

“Our app itself, we really are at our bones, a technology company. If you’re a beginner or a customer from the other sports betting, we have the information and tools and the way of sort of exploring the odd make it really approachable,” Raffensperger said.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the corporation is responsible for licensing and regulating online sports wagering in Tennessee. The Tennessee law states TEL does not serve as an operator, only as the regulator.

“You area is located like near other states, you’ll actually probably see people from Virginia literally jumping in their car, driving across the border to place their wagers and then drive home. It happens in New Jersey with New Yorkers. New Yorkers take the train,” FanDuel Group director of publicity Kevin Hennessey said.

According to Play Tennessee, sports betting could generate a total of $6 billion in Tennessee’s sportsbook.

Game rules can be found here.