Tenn., Va. senators respond to tensions at Ukrainian border as U.S. troops in route to Eastern Europe

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wednesday, the United States announced it will deploy 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe as Russia continues to threaten Ukrainian borders.

The deployments include 1,000 troops who will move from Germany to Romania as well as an additional 2,000 troops from the U.S. who will head to Germany and Poland in the coming days.

The Pentagon emphasized that the troop movement is only temporary and that they would not deploy soldiers to Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty and Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner weighed in.

Senator Warner, who serves as chairman of the intelligence committee, said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a threat to every democracy in Europe and worldwide.

“This needs to concern all of us. We’ve got in Russia an authoritarian nation, their leader Putin is a bully. If he goes into Ukraine this will be, potentially, the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II,” said Sen. Warner.

He says it could also have a ‘hugely destabilizing’ impact on the world economy.

“Russia is an authoritarian nation, still claims to be a communist nation. If it is taking over democracies, that could have a huge effect across all of Eastern Europe,” said Sen. Warner.

Hagerty, less complimentary and more critical of the Biden Administration’s response, says the U.S. has not done enough.

Warner and Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee agree, the U.S. needs to continue putting pressure on Russia so it does not invade Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin has been emboldened particularly after the collapse of Afghanistan. That made the entire world a much more dangerous place,” said Sen. Hagerty.

While Hagerty says it would be hard to justify placing troops at the border of Ukraine as he argues the crisis at the U.S. southern border is growing, he says sanctions for Russia are a must.

“Putin has stepped up his activity. We should have been showing our resolve sooner. We should have demonstrated our resolve by implementing sanctions yesterday,” said Sen. Hagerty.

The United States and Britain are considering imposing tough sanctions on Russia and on allies of Vladmir Putin. President Biden has ruled out combat deployment to Ukraine, but U.S. troops could be directed to help evacuate American citizens and diplomats from that country if necessary.