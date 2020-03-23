Tenn. physicians respond to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17 Sunday, which calls for restaurants and bars to close all dining areas and resort to drive-thru, take out or delivery methods only, while at the same time enabling these establishments to sell take-out alcoholic beverages in closed containers.

Today, I signed Executive Order No. 17 to temporarily limit social gatherings, move restaurant sales to takeout models for food and alcohol and also address the use of gyms.

The order also forced gyms to close temporarily and prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Tennessee physicians responded to the calls of action Sunday evening, agreeing that while these steps are necessary in preventing the spread of COVID-19, they aren’t enough.

Dr. Aaron Millstone, a pulmonary and critical care physician, urges Gov. Lee to follow suit with orders Nashville Mayor John Cooper established Sunday morning.

Mayor Cooper’s orders close all nonessential businesses for the next two weeks, and Millstone said Gov. Lee’s state-wide orders give companies abilities that risk spreading the virus.

“The executive order allows some businesses to stay open,” Millstone said. “A shelter-in-place such as Mayor Cooper did Sunday morning allows businesses no flexibility unless they’re essential businesses.

“In addition, I strongly encourage the governor to think about a mandatory quarantine for anyone returning to the state of Tennessee from either an epicenter, which is a center — a state — that has a high risk of COVID-19 infected patients, or anyone that went to spring break.”

Dr. Tufik Assad, who works in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Williamson Medical Center, added that a shelter-in-place prevents further spread of the virus, which reduces the amount of medical equipment and supplies used.

“I believe that we can act more definitively,” Assad said. “I and many colleagues of myself are very worried about the spring bolus that is coming in.

“You know, people traveled across the country, traveled across the world in close contact with people who may be asymptomatic or symptomatic carriers of this virus, and we know based on several news reports out of the University of Florida several college students have contracted this illness.”

