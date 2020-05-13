Tenn. Dept. of Education, Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation highlight free resource to help parents educate kids

The Tennessee Department of Education and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation are teaming up to make sure parents have the tools they need to help educate their children.

ReadyRosie is an online education tool featuring instructional activities that parents can do with their children at home to turn everyday experiences into learning opportunities all summer long.

“I think this is a really significant resource,” said James Pond, president of the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation. “The reason is, with the unexpected outage of school, we’re looking at children that would normally just be having summertime off of school. Now we’re looking at students who will potentially be out of school for upwards of six months and that contributes to a significant learning loss.”

Each program is 10 to 15 minutes long.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn told News Channel 11 it’s designed with parents in mind.

“It’s really for the parent,” Schwinn said. “The parent is able to figure out how does it work within his or her schedule or life, so it’s not super prescriptive. It doesn’t have that kind of mom and dad guilt that comes with ‘I’m supposed to sit down for this long in this exact way.'”

ReadyRosie is free and available through September 30th.

You can find out more about the program here.