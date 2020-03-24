Tenn. Attorney General calls on Tenn. Public Utility Commission to prohibit service disconnections

In this photo made on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2010, clear treated water flows from a tap continuously for random testing at the intake facility of the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority in Beaver Falls, Pa. The natural gas boom gripping parts of the U.S. has a nasty byproduct: wastewater so salty, and so polluted with metals […]

Tenn. (WJHL) — In an Emergency Petition filed Tuesday, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III asked the Tennessee Public Utility Commission to prohibit the utilities it regulates from disconnecting service for nonpayment during the State of Emergency invoked by Governor Bill Lee, according to a release.

We all need to work together to get past this difficult time. We commend the way the Commission has already responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. This request ensures relief for Tennesseans from all utilities regulated by the Commission, so they do not have to worry about losing their basic utility services because of circumstances far outside their control. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III

Many utilities have already taken steps including suspension of disconnection for nonpayment, suspending or waiving late fees, and offering financial assistance.

The Commission has also issued a formal request to its regulated public utilities, including gas, electric, water, and wastewater and sewer to provide ongoing reports.