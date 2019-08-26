Temporary closures scheduled for Rocky Fork State Park

FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – Temporary park, road and trail closures are scheduled for Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park August 28 through 30.

According to a post by the park’s Facebook page, the park and a section of Rocky Fork Road will be closed the visitors and vehicles on August 28 and 29.

Road closure signs will be posted on Rocky Fork Road at the intersection with Old Asheville Highway and at the top of the hill near Higgins Cemetery to allow all local traffic a place to turn around.

On August 30, the Flint Creek Trail will be closed to park visitors.

The closures are due to new bridges being brought into and installed in Rocky Fork State Park.

A Recreation Trails Program grant has funded a new pedestrian bridge that will go across the Rocky Fork on the Flint Creek Trail.

The closures on August 28 and 29 will allow the bridge to be brought into the park by tractor-trailer and give crews the space to offload and move the spans up the trails.

The August 30 trail closure will allow park staff and contractors to assemble the bridge.