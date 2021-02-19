TDH: 6 people dead from winter storm in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people have died so far in Tennessee from a winter storm that ripped through the region this week, as of Thursday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health in a Tennessee Emergency Management Agency report, one death each came from Maury, Williamson, Dickson, and Overton Counties. Two deaths are being reported in Shelby County in West Tennessee.

Additional details about the victims were not immediately available.

You can read TEMA’s latest Winter Weather Event report by clicking here. The latest report as of Friday morning reported statistics from Thursday evening.