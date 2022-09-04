DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.

Dandridge Fire and the Jefferson County Rescue responded to a boating accident on Douglas Lake near Point 8 and H20 Water Sports around 2:25 p.m.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were on an innertube and pulled by a rented boat on Douglas Lake. According to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman, the teens were thrown off and hit by the same boat.

The boat’s propeller seriously injured both teens.

TWRA reported that the person operating the boat claimed to not see the teens.

Both teens were airlifted by UT LifeStare 1 and Wings Air Rescue to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.