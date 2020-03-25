Teachers looking for positives as Tennessee extends school closures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Everyone has their own idea of social distancing.

“We’ll probably play two or three games and we’ll play for two or three hours,” Volunteer High School teacher and athletic director Jim Whalen said.

But it doesn’t mean the end of social interaction.

“We’ve got 10 people playing tonight,” Whalen said.

Not for these educators in Church Hill.

Volunteer High School teacher and athletic director Jim Whalen started game night.

“I had a lot of time on my hands the last couple days so I thought about it,” Whalen said.

All educators suddenly did, and that’ll have a lot more with Governor Lee’s decision to keep all schools closed through late-April.

“As educators I feel like we’ve done a great job across the board of in just a few days taking a full curriculum and trying to put it all online,” Whalen said.

It hurts the students too, including Ty Burnette and Rylan Greene, senior baseball players at Volunteer High.

Kids figure out their ways to pass the time, and so do the teachers.

“There’s only so much Netflix you can watch and our houses are all clean right now,” Whalen said.

So they figured out a way to have a little fun.

“I’ve had people texting me already saying are we playing trivia what time is trivia are we getting on tonight,” Whalen said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.