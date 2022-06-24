(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising drivers of upcoming construction activities that will affect the flow of traffic in Sullivan and Washington Counties.

Starting on Monday at 2 p.m. SR 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) while crews perform blasting operations, according to a release from TDOT.

TDOT expects this closure to last for around one hour and crews work to clear the roadway of debris. A wide load detour is currently in place and drivers will be directed onto an alternate route.

In addition to the blasting operations, resurfacing operations may also affect traffic.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday paving will take place on SR 93 between SR 1 (US 11W/Stone Drive) and the TN/VA state line, according to the release.

Drivers should expect delays as trucks will be entering and leaving the work zone. Direct access to some local businesses may also be temporarily limited depending on crew locations.

Paving is expected to be finished by 7 p.m. each day and the project is expected to be completed on or before September 30.

TDOT says that the schedules are contingent on favorable weather conditions and urge drivers to use extreme caution while workers are present.