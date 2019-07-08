TDOT: Work beginning in preparation for ‘Diverging Diamond’ interchange on I-26

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Contractors will begin work Monday evening on Interstate 26 at Exit 17 that will eventually lead to a reconfiguration of the interchange.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi, a contractor will begin restriping and placing barrier walls on Boones Creek Road (SR 354) in the section underneath the I-26 overpass bridges.

The notice issued by TDOT officials said, “This work is being done in preparation of a 12 week long permanent closure of the existing southbound lane of Boones Creek Rd. under the overpass bridges. Southbound traffic will be shifted to the existing center turn lane, and that lane will become the southbound travel lane during this time. This closure is needed to give the contractor working space to construct a new sewer line through this project.”

MORE: Summers-Taylor wins bid for Boones Creek I-26 project

This effort is part of a larger project that will ultimately transform Exit 17 in Boones Creek to a ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ by widening and realigning Boones Creek Road and the on and off ramps of Interstate 26.

The project, awarded to Summers-Taylor Inc. of Elizabethton, is expected to cost more than 15 million dollars and be completed by or before August 30, 2020.

SEE ALSO: TDOT says interchange design will accommodate traffic from potential retail center off exit 17