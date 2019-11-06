TDOT reminds drivers to prepare for sun glare after time change

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – While we’re all getting used to falling back, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reminds drivers to take care for sun glare during morning and afternoon rush hours.

TDOT communications resource officer Mark Nagi said a few crashes this week prompted officials to mount signs along the Interstate 26 corridor reminding drivers to take care during 7-9 a.m. and during evening rush hour.

“We’ve seen issues with sun glare in eastbound direction for morning rush hour and in the westbound direction for afternoon rush hour so more than anything we’re trying to promote awareness and let folks know that it is going to be an issue for a while during those times of day,” Nagi said.

Drivers should slow down, use their visors and sunglasses during morning and evening rush hours, Nagi stressed.

“It’s something that you have to be aware of this time of year. With that time change, not used to having the sun directly in your eyes for those morning and afternoon rush hours,” he said.

Comments and questions can be directed to TDOT by calling 1–877–SmartWay or by sending an email to TDOT.Comments@tn.gov.