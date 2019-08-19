TDOT plans to reopen Highway 91 Monday after Earnhardt jet fuel damages road

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson tells News Channel 11 – Highway 91 in Elizabethton should be reopened Monday. The road has been closed since Thursday after Dale Earnhardt Junior’s plane came to a crashing stop on the highway.

The plane crash debris has been removed.

Before it can reopen – crews will be doing milling and paving work on the asphalt that was damaged by spilled jet fuel.

That work is set to begin Monday morning.

As soon as crews complete the work – TDOT tells us the detour will be removed and the roadway will be reopened.

TDOT Bridge Inspection has also looked at the culvert and deemed it safe for traffic to be allowed over it.

