TDOT: No lane closures over Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – All lane closure activity on Tennessee highways and interstates will be halted over the Labor Day holiday weekend according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT officials said in a release that all construction crews will cease their lane closures starting at noon on Friday, August 30.

Lane closures will pick back up on Tuesday, September 3 at 6 a.m.

The lane closures are being halted so travelers will have maximum road capacity.

Workers will still be present on many sites, so drivers are urged to observe the posted speed limits and remember that Tennessee is a “Hands Free” state.

“The labor day holiday is a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”