TDOT: I-81 S closed after early morning crash in Hamblen County

UPDATE: An new TDOT report says I-81 S is closed from Exit 12 to Exit 15 due to an overturned vehicle.

As of 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 4, traffic was backed up to Matthews Gap.

LOWLAND, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Hamblen County has left one lane closed, TDOT reports.

According to TDOT Smartway, the crash was reported around 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 4 along I-81 S near Mile Marker 13.

As of 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, the southbound left lane and left shoulder were blocked as crews responded.

Congestion was also reported at the site of the crash and at Exit 15 along I-81 S.