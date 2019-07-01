TDOT: All TN lane closures halted for 4th of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Travelers across Tennessee won’t have to worry about construction slowing them down.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all construction-related lane closures will be suspended on interstates and state routes starting at noon on Wednesday, July 3.

The halted construction will last until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8 for traveling convenience.

“It is estimated that 985,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4th holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”

Reduced speed limits in construction zones will still be enforced, since some workers will still be present on long-term construction projects that must remain open.

AAA has projected 48.9 million Americans will be traveling this holiday weekend, which breaks the record.

It is estimated that 985,000 Tennesseans will be traveling, the majority of whom will be driving.

To get the latest updates on construction on Tennessee roads, visit SmartWay Traffic by clicking here.

Those on the road can also call 511 for traffic information.