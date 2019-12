ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Department of Transportation says a crash in Carter County will keep US 19-E shut down for several hours.

That’s according to the TDOT SmartWay map.

Carter County 911 tells News Channel 11 that a multi-car crash is causing that at the border between Tennessee and North Carolina.

A spokesperson for the department says Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

We’ll continue to follow this story both on-air and online at WJHL.com