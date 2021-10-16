TDOC: Operation Blackout underway in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has launched its annual campaign to ensure sex offenders are complying with conditions of their supervision through October.

“Operation Blackout” aims to ensure that sexual offenders are complying with the conditions of their supervision along with added conditions placed on them during the holiday season.

According to TDOC, those additional conditions placed on sex offenders around the holiday season are as follows:

No Halloween decorations.

No attending Halloween/fall functions.

No distributing candy.

No turning on porch lights on Halloween night.

Commissioner Tony Parker said that there are just under 4,000 supervised sex offenders living in Tennessee.

“While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it. As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night,” Parker said.

The release states that TDOC will perform unannounced home checks throughout the month of October, and will also be out conducting checks on Halloween night.

The department also released some guidelines to help ensure the safety of children on Halloween. They are as follows:

Going with your child on Halloween night is not only safe for your child, but will allow you to get to know your neighbors.

If your child goes trick-or-treating unsupervised, make sure that you know where they are going.

Check the TBI sex offender registry before Halloween night to get an idea of where to and where not to go.

Report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Call 1-844-TDC-FIND if you see a sex offender at a Halloween event or with Halloween decorations.

The TBI Sex Offender Registry can be accessed by clicking here.