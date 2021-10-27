TDOC: New part-time correctional officer positions now available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now offering part-time positions for correctional officers in an effort to remedy the current staff shortage.

Current and retired law enforcement officers, as well as former TDOC security staff and direct hires with no prior experience, will be eligible to apply for the new part-time positions.

According to a release from the TDOC, part-time workers will be utilized based on facility need and availability and not required to work overtime.

Commissioner Tony Parker said, “We recognize that we must find creative solutions to ensure TDOC continues to meet its mission and keep the public safe.”

Parker also adds that the current staffing shortages are not unique to the area and that filling vacant law enforcement positions is a challenge that many other agencies are facing around the country.

The release adds that part-time positions were previously reserved for former correctional officers with a minimum of one year of experience in a full-time position.

For more information regarding part-time employment opportunities such as pay, training and retirement information, visit www.tn.gov/correction.