TDH tracking COVID-19 recovered patients by county, increased testing on the way

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is now listing the amount of recovered COVID-19 patients across the state by county.

TDH defines a “recovery” as anyone who has previously tested positive for COVID-19 and has been confirmed asymptomatic by health officials and have completed their isolation period. It also include those who are at least 21 beyond the first test confirming their illness.

Dr. Andrew Stephen May, Regional Medical Director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said the change comes as a way to assure others that people do recover from the virus.

“We tend to focus so much on the death rate and the negative aspects of it that we forget people are recovering everyday,” said Dr. May.

May also said it helps them keep track of which patients they need to continue to monitor.

“It helps us look at our resources and our tracking to see how much we need to keep tracking for those who are in the process of recovery,” he said.

So far, more than half of those who have contracted COVID-19 have now been listed as “recovered” in Greene, Sullivan and Washington County, Tennessee.

However, Dr. David Kirschke of the Northeast Regional Health Department said there is a two-week lag between when a patient is a reported case and when it shows up on the recovered data.

“We’re not actively reporting recovered, it’s kind of a rolling number,” said Dr. Kirschke.

Dr. Kirschke said TDH will be increasing amount of testing, including expanded hours and testing on the weekends.

“Just to try and increase our situational awareness, so the more cases we know about, not only can we get them into isolation and quarantine their contacts,” he said, “but also just better information for policy makers to know when it might be safe to reopen certain things.”

Dr. Kirscke said it is not likely his office will see rapid testing.

Dr. May said Sullivan County will hopefully get the elements for rapid testing and antibody testing within the next two to three weeks.

“With the anti-body test, we’ll be able to tell who has had it and recovered and is hopefully immune for sometime and that will give us a lot more information on the penetrance of the disease within our community,” said May.

Both Kirschke and May believe it is too early to let up on social distancing and stay at home orders.

“This is still the time that we need to stay home and away from other people,” said Dr. May. “Once we start to see numbers start to fall a little bit, then that would be the time we can maybe start kind of, easing out and start relaxing some of these restrictions.”