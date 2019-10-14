TDH reports 49 cases of ‘serious lung injury’ in TN attributed to vaping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has issued a statement saying they have received reports of 49 cases of “serious lung injury” among people who use electronic cigarettes or similar vaping devices.

According to a release from TDH, this is considered an immediate public health concern with potentially severe consequences.

The release says no single product or substance has been linked to all of the cases at this time.

The specific chemical or ingredient that causes these injuries and is related to e-cigarette use has not been identified.

TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Tennesseans consider refraining from vaping while the investigation is ongoing.

TDH also states youths should not use any e-cigarette or vaping devices, and adults who currently do not use tobacco products should not start vaping or using similar devices.

Pregnant women are also advised to avoid using e-cigarettes, and adults who used them to quit smoking conventional cigarettes are advised not to return to smoking.

Almost 1,300 cases of severe pulmonary disease among people who use vaping products have been reported in 49 states so far.

More information on the Tennessee investigation can be found online on TDH’s website.