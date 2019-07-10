TCAT Elizabethton to offer new manufacturing training program

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology is extending their training for those hoping to work in manufacturing.

According to a release from TCAT Elizabethton, the Advanced Manufacturing Technology program is planned to start in January 2020 if enough interest is shown.

Three career paths are offered through this program, according to College President Dean Blevins:

Robotics Automation

Programmable Logic Controls Automation

Plastics Injection Molding

“Training in these areas are related to the high tech manufacturing industry of today’s economy. Completion of the program yields an Engineering Technician Diploma,” Blevins said.

Students will earn a Protective Maintenance Certificate after one trimester and a Mechanical Maintenance Assistant after two.

Diplomas as a Process Technician will be given upon completion of three trimesters, and a diploma as a Manufacturing Technician will be awarded after four trimesters.

After 20 months of training, a student can earn a Robotics Automation Technician diploma.

Main campus classes meet from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

For more information, contact Patricia Henderson at 423-543-0070 or email her at patricia.henderson@tcatelizabethton.edu.