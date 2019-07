UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Unicoi County attorney has been indicted on theft charges, accused of stealing money from his clients.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said William Branch Lawson turned himself in on those theft charges Thursday.

An investigation revealed that between October 2018 and June 2019, Lawson stole more than $65,000 from his clients.

Lawson was booked into the Unicoi County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

