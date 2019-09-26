TBI: Tennessee man tried to solicit sex from a 13-year-old

SILVER POINT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents arrested a Putnam County man who is accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex.

According to a press release from the TBI, Phillip Carlen Loftis, 53, contacted who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl online.

It was an undercover Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent on the other side of the screen, the release said, and Loftis sent messages of sexual nature and sent pictures exposing himself.

GBI agents alerted the TBI on Aug. 2, and authorities arrested Loftis on Wednesday. He’s charged with sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and solicitation of a minor.

Loftis was booked at the Putnam County Jail on a $7,500 bond.