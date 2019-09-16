TBI report shows Elizabethton officer-involved shooting subject had history of evading arrest, drugs

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation criminal history report reveals the man who opened fire on Elizabethton Police officers before being shot and killed, has a rap sheet dating back to December 2006.

The TBI report showed that Jeffrey Michael Gibble, 33, of Johnson City, had been most recently arrested for “possession of stolen property,” “driving while license is suspended or revoked” and “possession of methamphetamine.” That arrest happened February 19, 2019, in Sullivan County.

His other encounters with police include an arrest by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in October 2018 for “manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of meth;” “lights required on motor vehicles” and “driving while license is suspended or revoked.” Bristol, Tenn. Police charged him with “possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia,” possession of meth and “driving while license suspended.”

According to the TBI report, Gibble was required to spend 40 days in jail, pay fines and undergo counseling for the Bristol charges.

Previous charges range from:

Evading Arrest (Involving Elizabethton P.D. in April 2016)

Evading Arrest (Involving Carter County Sheriff’s Office in November 2015)

Resisting Stop, Arrest (Involving Carter County Sheriff’s Office in November 2015)

Public Intoxication (Involving Carter County Sheriff’s Office in November 2015)

Reckless Endangerment (Involving Carter County Sheriff’s Office in April 2013)

You can read Gibble’s entire criminal history below.

Jeffrey Gibble TBI Report by Anonymous iBvi6lqXeU on Scribd