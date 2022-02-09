TBI: Man taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said one man was taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Roan Mountain.

A release from the TBI said deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 200 block of Garland Road around 9 p.m. in Roan Mountain.

The TBI said that according to preliminary information, shortly after the arrival of deputies, the male suspect allegedly began shooting at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire.

According to the TBI, members of the Carter County SWAT team then responded to the scene and entered the home.

The TBI said a man with a gunshot wound was found inside the mobile home.

Police said the man was airlifted to a hospital, and the TBI said no deputies were injured in the incident.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.