TBI: Man suspected of stabbing 2 men in Nashville has been captured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the man suspected of fatally stabbing two men outside of a Nashville bar has been captured.

He is being charged in the deaths of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni, III, who were both fatally stabbed across the street from the bar. A third victim, 21-year-old A.J. Bethurum, is recovering from his wounds as of Monday night.

BREAKING: Wanted fugitive Michael Mosley is in custody, after having been captured moments ago in Ashland City.



Thanks for joining us in staying vigilant in recent days! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/d4vN2VedVq — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 25, 2019

PREVIOUS STORY

The 23-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing two young men outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend is now one of the state’s most sought-after suspects.

Michael Mosley was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list early Tuesday morning. He is wanted on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with a deadly stabbing outside the Dogwood Nashville on Division Street.

Mosley, who has an extensive criminal history in Nashville and Cheatham County, was last known to live in Pegram.