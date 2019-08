DeKalb COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for 11-month old Legend Creed Soales.

He is missing out of DeKalb County in Middle Tennessee, just east of Nashville.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 11-month-old Legend Creed Soales, who is missing from DeKalb County. He may be in the company of Shawn Soales.



Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information that might help locate this missing child! pic.twitter.com/OAUeF0JOaj — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 15, 2019

The TBI believes he may be in the company of Shawn Soales.

If you have and information on the whereabouts of Legend Creed Soales, call 1-800-TBI-FIND