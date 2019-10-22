TBI: Former Hancock County Jail corrections officer indicted, arrested for bringing cell phones into jail

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former corrections officer at the Hancock County Jail has been indicted and arrested after an investigation led to accusations of him introducing contraband into the facility.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving Christopher Lyons, 44, in August.

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Lyons had used his position at the jail to bring cell phones into the facility for inmates in exchange for payment.

The Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lyons on Monday.

Lyons was charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of introduction of a telecommunications device into a penal institution.

Lyons was arrested Monday and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $30,000 bond.