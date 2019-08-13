TBI determining how to split up $57,000 reward from Curtis Watson capture

HENNING, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing evidence to determine how to divvy up reward money for the capture of Curtis Watson.

Watson allegedly raped and killed 64-year-old West Tennessee Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson before escaping from prison.

Here's an update on the reward in this case:



We are working, alongside the other agencies who offered money for the capture of Curtis Watson, to determine the most appropriate ways to distribute the reward. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bYnKNGHjii — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 12, 2019

Watson was captured on Sunday with the help of two tips.

One from a man who spotted Watson on his “Ring” doorbell camera and one from a woman who says she saw him coming out of a soybean patch.

As of Sunday, the reward money was up to $57,000.

The TBI has said late yesterday afternoon that they are continuing to determine the most appropriate ways to distribute the money.

They are also continuing to review all relevant details of events on Sunday to make their final decision.