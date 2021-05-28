TBI: Former Campbell Co. attorney indicted for theft

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has indicted a former Campbell County attorney in connection to client thefts in 2016 and 2017.

According to a TBI release, the investigation that led to the indictment of Kevin C. Angel, 49, began in January at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler.

The report states “agents determined that between November 2016 and November 2017, Angel (DOB 11/28/71) stole several thousand dollars from a client in Campbell County who he was representing in an estate matter.”

According to the release, Angel was indicted by a Campbell County on Thursday for two counts of theft over $10,000. As of Thursday, Angel was held in the Campbell County Jail on $20,000 bond.