TBI: Beware of ‘Human Trafficking Hotline’ Scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning the public to stay on the lookout for phone calls claiming to represent the “Human Trafficking Hotline.”

According to a release by the TBI, Nashville residents have been getting fraudulent calls from phone numbers impersonating the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The callers, who often refer to themselves as “Ryan McClain” from the “Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force,” will tell victims that their phone number has been registered as a potential human trafficker.

Victims are then pressured to pay large sums of money to the caller. Scams of this kind often take payment in the form of gift cards and prepaid Visa cards. Anyone who asks for payment in these forms over the phone should be considered suspect.

Anyone with information on potential scammers could call 1-800-TBI-FIND or click here.