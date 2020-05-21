TBI agents searching ‘Baby Joe’ residence in ongoing investigation

TENNESSEE CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms with News 2 that agents are currently executing a search warrant at the residence of Joe Clyde Daniels as part of an ongoing investigation.

“Baby Joe” was reported missing by his parents on April 4, 2018. Hundreds of law enforcement and the community gathered to search for the boy, hoping he was still alive.

A few days later, on April 7, Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe made the announcement that Joseph Daniels had been charged with criminal homicide in the death of his son.

An arrest report stated that Daniels admitted to striking his son “repeatedly in the body, upper torso, head and face with a closed fist” until his son was dead.

It went on to say “Daniels then placed the body of his five-year-old son in the trunk of the car and disposed of his son’s body in a remote, rural area.”

The child’s mother Krystal Daniels was arrested two days later and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Trials for both Joseph and Krystal Daniels are still upcoming.