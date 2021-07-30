TBI: 2 missing Tennessee teens located in Claiborne Co.

HARROGRATE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 13 and 15-year-old last seen Monday night have been safely found in Harrogate, Tennessee, according to officials.

UPDATE: Erica Gamerdinger has been located in Harrogate, TN, and is safe. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/iDX9jM5UaG — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that Erica Gamerdinger, 13, was believed to have been in Claiborne County with another teenager, Keith Griffith, 15, who was also located in Harrogate.

Gamerdinger had last been seen in the Cumberland Gap National Park, and Griffith was last spotted in Speedwell.

The National Park Service and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office had issued an Endangered Child Alert for the pair.

Agencies from Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia had been searching for Gamerdinger when she was first reported missing near Cumberland Gap National Park.