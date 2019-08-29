TBI: 2 Kingsport men charged with rape, sexual exploitation of a minor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department has resulted in the indictment of two Kingsport men on rape charges.

According to a TBI press release, 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested in March that the TBI assist KPD in investigating allegations of a sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities discovered that on February 24, 2018, Josiah T. Hilser, 20, and Carter Holt, 19, sexually assaulted the victim at a home in Kingsport.

Josiah Hilser and Carter Holt (Courtesy: TBI)

The TBI said that last week, a Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments on both men in connection to the crime.

Hilser is charged with two counts of rape, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Holt is charged with rape and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the TBI, both Hilser and Holt turned themselves in and are in the Sullivan County Jail.

Hilser is being held on a $75,000 bond. Holt’s is set at $35,000.