GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced it is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred when Greene County deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

According to a TBI release, Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a residence on Bolton Road in Greeneville around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Once deputies arrived, an individual inside reportedly fired shots at deputies. The release said shots continued to be fired from inside the home until after midnight.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies found a man and a woman in the back of the residence.

The release said the man shot the woman. Deputies then returned fire, striking and killing the man. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and no deputies were injured.

The deceased man was identified as 37-year-old Joshua A. Baker.

The TBI says the investigation remains ongoing and findings will be shared with the District Attorney General.