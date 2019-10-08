Task force for Ballad Health merger holds opening meeting

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- The Southwest Virginia Cooperative Agreement Task Force was created to oversee the merger that created the region’s largest hospital company. They held their first meeting Monday.

The stated purpose of the task force – to give the public a chance to be heard when it comes to the Ballad Health merger.

The task force is similar to the local advisory board in Tennessee. That group has been the liaison between the public and state officials monitoring promises made by Ballad to get state merger approval.

Southwest Virginia leaders already are calling for more specifics from Ballad Health.

“We have a lot of people that are commenting on Facebook and social media, they’re telling their stories and I’m reading it there but yet some of those stories never seem to be heard. It’s time that they hear them and its time we become reactive,” said Delegate and Task Force Chairman Todd Pillion.

On the task force – elected officials, non-affiliated health care professionals and eventually three members of the public.

“They may not have the ability to supervise but you will have a very loud voice,” said Jeff Mitchell, The Health Authority’s attorney during the meeting.

A Ballad Health executive said the company welcomes the input.

“We’ve got a huge accountability to the public, so this is one way it sort of plays its way out is open hearings like this, which we’ve got both in Virginia and Tennessee-local advisory councils,” said Marvin Eichorn, Ballad’s Chief Administrative Officer.

But Pillion says its time Ballad communicate on a new level with the community.

“We’re going to have to start asking Ballad to tell us how are you handing this situation or that situation. That’s what we need to start doing, we need to start stepping up with the Department of Health, we need to start stepping up with Ballad Health and making sure that they’re answering those questions- not just feeding us with positive news all the time,” said Pillion.

One concern – raised by one of the Authority’s consultants… about higher charges for some patients at a hospital-based cancer center in Kingsport.

“We’re still trying to dig into the extent of which patients have actually been harmed here in terms of higher out of pocket expenses,” said Dennis Barry during his presentation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Some cancer patients will pay higher bills at new Ballad Health facility

While the task force is new – it’s clear members plan to step up oversight.

“Some of the concerns that Virginia residents have are only things that the state of Tennessee oversees, they’re not things that Virginia has any oversight over.”

The task force plans to coordinate with their counterparts on the local advisory board in Tennessee.

Anyone interested in filling the at-large seats on the task force can contact Delegate Pillion directly through his public Facebook page.