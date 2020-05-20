Text scam says shoppers can get free groceries at Target

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Target is warning shoppers of a new scam.

If you received a text that claims Target is giving away free groceries this week, it is a scam.

The scam text going around says people could get $175 worth of free groceries this week in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The scam text instructs people to “click here” to get the free offer.

Target has released safety tips and precautions to take against scams on its website.

To report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission, click here.