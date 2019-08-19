Target announces new ‘Good & Gather’ food brand

FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Strong online sales and more shoppers helped push Target’s fourth-quarter results past Wall Street’s expectations. The chain’s remodeling and expanded delivery services enticed shoppers to buy during the critical holiday season. The retailer reported a 31 percent jump in comparable […]

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WJHL) – It’s an exciting day for anyone who is a fan of avocado toast salad… or Target… or both!

According to a release from Target, the “Good & Gather” brand will be Target’s largest food and beverage brand, focused on providing affordable and high-quality meal items.

Company executives said they saw a need for busy people who wanted to provide high-quality meals without paying too much.

Target says the brand will include more than 2,000 products by the end of 2020, ranging across all types of food and drinks.

Items like ready-made pastas, meats, granola bars, sparkling water, avocado toast salad kits and beet hummus will all be included in the brand.

Target says the products are made without using artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup.

The brand items will become available both in stores and online starting September 15, 2019.