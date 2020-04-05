Tamika Catchings inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

FILE – In this June 26, 2019 file photo, Tamika Catchings poses for a photo inside Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Catchings is part of a nine-person group announced Saturday, April 4, 2020, as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tamika Catchings career was filled with plenty of highlights and achievements, but now the former University of Tennessee standout can add Hall of Famer to her resume.

The 2001 WNBA third overall pick was part of a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Catchings accomplished nearly every goal imaginable for a WNBA player, including winning the WNBA Championship, MVP and Finals MVP. The Stratford, New Jersey native was a 10-time WNBA All-Star, seven-time All-WNBA First Team member, 10-time WNBA All-Defensive First Team member.

Along with her career in the states, she won four Olympic gold medals. Catchings finished as the leagues all-time leader in steals, playoffs scorer, rebounder and steals.

Also joining her in the hall is Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.